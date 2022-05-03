Mass. DCR hiring for summer positions at several area locations

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Summer is quickly approaching and while spending time outside is often top of mind for people, you could be getting paid for it.

“The way that visitation explodes in the summer, the way that all of us want to be out and about in the outdoors, we do really need this extra layer of staffing,” said Acting Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Commissioner Stephanie Cooper.

More than a dozen parks and recreational locations across western Massachusetts are seeking seasonal help - from the Connecticut River Greenway State Park in Northampton to the Natural Bridge State Park in North Adams. Cooper told Western Mass News that each location is in need of at least a handful of employees.

“They are positions like laborers who help literally maintain facilities, recreational supervisors who are helping us manage some of these places during the summer months, park interpreters to provide programming and visitor service element welcoming people to the parks.

We have positions like clerks who are helping to be that friendly face in the visitor center when you arrive and give people directions and help answer the phones,” Cooper explained.

Another top hiring priority includes lifeguards for community pools like Sara Jane Sherman Park in Chicopee.

“To avoid that scenario is why we started our recruitment so early and why we are offering the incentives and increased the hourly pay in the way that we have,” Cooper added.

We asked how much the jobs pay. We’re told it ranges from $17 to $28 an hour and the hiring age for most starts at 16. Cooper said part of the increased need for seasonal workers has stemmed from lifestyle changes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We saw the incredible phenomenon starting in 2020, people were just outdoors and flooding the parks and it was wonderful to see because people realized what we all knew that being outdoors and getting active is so important for our mental and physical health,” Cooper noted.

It is something that can be seen at parks across the area.

“I am here at least five times a week, maybe sometimes every day, sometimes twice a day, so this is one of the major places that I get my exercise,” said Jonathan Fine.

