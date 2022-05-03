Massachusetts leaders react to leak of draft SCOTUS opinion on Roe vs. Wade

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/AP) - A draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would strike down Roe vs. Wade was leaked by Politico. If this happens, women in the U.S. could lose their federal right to have abortions by the end of June.

Right now, it’s unclear if this draft represents the supreme court’s final decision.

Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft and said he had ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.”

In the high court’s first public comment since the draft was published late Monday, Roberts said “Although the document described in yesterday’s reports is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

In a statement, he said, “To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed.”

The draft states that legalized federal abortion should be overturned on the grounds that it was wrong from the start. The ruling would leave the issue of abortion up to individual states.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker tweeted his reaction to the leaked draft Tuesday morning and said:

“If SCOTUS overturns Roe, it would be a massive setback for women in states without responsible laws protecting abortion access and reproductive health services.

I am proud to support every woman’s right to choose and I am proud that MA has and will always protect every woman’s right to choose what is best for them.”

Mass. Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey also released a statement on her campaign Twitter feed that read:

“Here’s what is true tonight:

1. Abortion is legal.

2. Abortion will remain legal in Massachusetts.

3. We will continue to fight.”

“If SCOTUS does overturn Roe, it would upend families and rob patients of their bodily autonomy. Massachusetts will be a leader across this country and stand for compassion, care, and respect when others won’t.”

Now, like Healey mentioned, even if that draft is the court’s final decision, abortion will remain legal in Massachusetts.

We are sitting down with attorneys to better understand how that can be true and will be getting answers tonight at 5 p.m. on ABC40.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.