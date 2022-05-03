Northampton demonstrators call for protection of abortion access rights

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A rally was held outside Northampton City Hall Tuesday evening, following a leaked draft opinion that shows the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to strike down Roe v. Wade.

Dozens gathered Tuesday, holding signs, chanting, even singing, all with one message: they asked lawmakers to protect people’s rights to choose what to do with their bodies.

Many demonstrators echoed that they feel like the country is taking steps backwards. Abortion rights are protected under state law in Massachusetts, but demonstrators said they are fighting for access to safe and legal abortions for all who need it nationwide.

“We never dreamed that it could go back,” said Carolyn Oppenhein of the Western Mass Raging Grannies. “We freed the slaves, we didn’t re-enslave them. It’s in a way like we’re being re-enslaved.”

The final opinion is set to be released in June, and demonstrators say they will continue to come out and fight until then and beyond.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.