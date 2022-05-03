Residents concerned possible overturning of Roe v. Wade could impact other rights

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Overturning a decision like Roe v. Wade would be completely unprecedented. Now, people are worried about what this means for other hot topic issues like gay marriage, interracial marriage, and more.

A leaked draft opinion suggesting the U.S. Supreme Court would be overturning the landmark of Roe vs. Wade case was confirmed by Chief Justice John Roberts. This kind of Supreme Court decision is almost unheard of. We spoke about the possible implications with local attorney Kelly Koch.

“It’s absolutely unprecedented and it’s quite frightening,” Koch noted.

We found many are concerned if this decision is made, what will that mean for other Supreme Court precedents?

“After 50 years? It’s unprecedented. What else are they going to turnover? Voting rights? That’s a quandary right now as is,” said Laura Taylor of Springfield.

Koch added, “The 14th amendment provides so many benefits to American citizens: gay marriage, interracial marriage. It’s frightening to think what else may be overturned in a matter of years…I think with the court makeup now, anything is fair game.”

Now, abortion is legal in Massachusetts and it will remain legal even if this decision is announced in June. That’s because there is a state law protecting women’s rights already in place. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said in a tweet that he’s proud of that protection.

“If SCOTUS overturns Roe, it would be a massive setback for women in states without responsible laws protecting abortion access and reproductive health services. I am proud to support every woman’s right to choose and I am proud that MA has and will always protect every woman’s right to choose what is best for them.”

However, the question remains: will that protection remain in place once Baker is out of office come the start of next year? Western Mass News reached out to every candidate for governor.

Current Mass. Attorney General and Democratic candidate Maura Healey tweeted:

“Here’s what is true tonight:

1. Abortion is legal.

2. Abortion will remain legal in Massachusetts.

3. We will continue to fight.

If SCOTUS does overturn Roe, it would upend families and rob patients of their bodily autonomy. Massachusetts will be a leader across this country and stand for compassion, care, and respect when others won’t.”

Current Mass. State Senator and Democratic candidate Sonia Chang-Díaz released a statement that read:

“This is horrifying, but unsurprising to anyone who’s been paying attention. The fall of Roe has been the goal of conservatives for years. We must do everything we can to expand access to abortion and ensure Massachusetts shines bright as a sanctuary for those seeking care both in and out of state.”

Another Democratic candidate, Josh Caldwell, spoke out and said, in part:

“As a recent-ish new father, I am deeply concerned where we are heading....unfortunately this is unsurprising. It’s yet another example of the right posturing towards “states rights”, a guise for further subjugation.”

Republican candidate Geoff Diehl released a statement on Tuesday with his running partner Leah Allen, which said, in part:

“We both believe in and reaffirm the need to protect human life wherever and whenever possible. We also reaffirm our concurrence with Governor Baker’s veto of the so-called “Roe Act” last year (a state law which expands access to late-term abortions), recognizing that extreme bill as a radical move too far by state legislators here in our state. We have both been consistent in these positions throughout. Our campaigns and our time in public office, and we remain solid in our beliefs now.”

The three other candidates for governor did not return our request for comment at this time.

