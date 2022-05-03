Springfield Firearms Investigation Unit seizes multiple loaded weapons over weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit seized multiple loaded, large capacity firearms over the weekend, leading to the arrests of 22-year-old Ivan Cedeno and 24-year old Joshua Rosado.

According to police, detectives have been conducting an illegal firearms investigation for the past several months with both Cedeno and Rosado as suspects.

Cedeno’s firearm was loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition in the magazine and Rosado’s was loaded with 28 rounds.

Both men were arrested and face multiple charges related to firearms and stolen property.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh explained how the department’s Firearms Investigation Unit operates.

“Our Firearms Investigation Unit started about a year ago when Superintendent Clapprood put it in place to reduce gun violence as we saw some gun crime spike in the city,” Walsh explained. “What they do is proactively go after individuals or suspects who they have information that they are in possession of illegal firearms.”

Walsh added that he hopes the unit can help their department see fewer repeat offenders.

