Teen dead following crash in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released new information into a deadly crash in Belchertown.

Belchertown Police told Western Mass News that they received a 911 call for a single-car crash on North Washington Street around 5 p.m. Monday.

They added that the driver, who was the only person inside the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, said that the victim has been identified as 16-year-old Zachary Fraleigh.

The crash remains under investigation.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.