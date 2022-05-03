Thunderbirds announce dates for playoff home games and possible opponents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds have announced the dates for their divisional semifinal round home games in Calder Cup Playoffs.

The team announced Tuesday that there are three possible opponents for the T-Birds and the game schedule will depend on who they play.

If the Providence Bruins beat the Bridgeport Islanders in their best-of-three game play-in round series, the Bruins will come to Springfield for games on:

Game 1: Wednesday, May 11 – 7:05 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, May 14 – 7:35 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, May 19 – 7:05 p.m.

If the Bridgeport Islanders beat the Providence Bruins in their best-of-three play-in round series, the Thunderbirds host the winner of the series between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Hershey Bears.

If the Penguins win, they will play the Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center on:

Game 1: Tuesday, May 10 – 7:05 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday, May 12 – 7:05 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 18 – 7:05 p.m.

If the Bears win, they will play the Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center on:

Game 3: Saturday, May 14 – 7:35 p.m.

Game 4 (if necessary): Monday, May 16 – 7:05 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 18 – 7:05 p.m.

The away games for their divisional playoff series will be announced after the play-in round has concluded.

The team said that ‘Pay As We Play’ ticket plans, which will secure the same seat for all home playoff games, are currently on-sale.

Single-game playoff tickets will be available for presale for Thunderbirds ticket members on Tuesday, May 3 and they will go on-sale to the general public on Wednesday, May 4.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.