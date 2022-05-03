Town by Town: May 3

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town, starting off in Westfield where the Technical Academy is beginning their plant sale Tuesday.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, the horticulture program is selling hanging baskets, annuals, perennials, vegetables, and other specialty items.

All plants were grown by the students and will be on sale until they run out.

In Holyoke, MassHire is scheduled to host a youth job fair Wednesday.

The event will take place at City Hall from 3:30 to 5:30.

Current open positions and jobs opening this summer will be looking to hire. Applications will be accepted on the spot.

In Springfield, the Forest Park farmers market opened back up Tuesday.

The market will be open every Tuesday from 12:30 to 6 in the Cyr Arena parking lot until October 25th.

Entry is free and visitors are asked to use the park’s main entrance at 299 Sumner Avenue.

