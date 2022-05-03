Trial over Springfield’s courthouse pushed back for third time

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There are new developments in the planned trial over the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield.

The trial has been pushed back again for a third time.

Attorney Jeff Morneau, who represents the courthouse employees in the case, told Western Mass News that the trial is now scheduled for Monday, May 9.

It was initially scheduled for last Wednesday before being postponed to today, then to Friday of this week.

Morneau said the delay is due to settlement talks between the two sides.

An independent report showed toxic, cancer-causing mold inside the building and employees are calling for the courthouse to be shut down.

