Truck collides with pedestrian walkway in downtown Springfield

A truck collided with the overhead walkway connecting the Sheraton Hotel and the I-91 South Garage in Springfield Tuesday morning.
By Liam Murphy and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A truck collided with the overhead walkway connecting the Sheraton Hotel and the I-91 South Garage in Springfield Tuesday morning.

Around 9 a.m., the truck struck the walkway and you can see metal stripping away on the underside of the walkway, which left debris on the road near the intersection of East Columbus Avenue and Boland Way.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that the walkway is closed as officials determine the structural integrity.

No injuries were reported.

