Ways to make this Mother’s Day special

InvestigateTV - It’s time to honor the great women in your lives. Mother’s Day is right around the corner!

It’s time to recognize the women who take care of us and there’s still time to find a gift.

First, make sure you grab a card on your next Target or grocery run, put that reminder in your phone right now and get it in the mail if you mom is far away. Handwritten, personal notes are still a great way to say thank you.

Flowers are also a tried-and-true gift this time of year. It doesn’t have to be roses either. You can get a beautiful spring bouquet from a local florist, online, or even a grocery store like Aldi and Trader Joes. They have some good deals this time of year.

Another idea is to cook her a meal or take her out to dinner. If you live far away, send her a gift card to a great local establishment in her area. Call them up over the phone or look online. Many restaurants are happy to help.

You could book a spa appointment for her or buy a gift card to her favorite place where she doesn’t shop often but calls you up when she goes.

If she’s a big reader find her good reads list and buy a book she’s marked as interested in.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.