Holyoke Police seeking public’s help obtaining information on two shooting incidents

Holyoke bullet hole
Holyoke bullet hole(Holyoke Police Department)
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Police Department has asked for help from the public for information regarding multiple gunfire incidents.

First, on April 20th, police had reported shots fired in the area of North Summer Street.

Police were told an exchange of gunfire had occurred between two moving vehicles.

Then, Monday morning, police responded to Canby Street for a report of damage by gunfire.

A home was struck several times by rounds used for an AR-15 rifle. At least 2 windows had bullet holes and rounds entered the home and struck internal walls.

