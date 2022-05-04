Local group to hold Mother’s Day protest over possible overturning of Roe v. Wade

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is strength in numbers growing locally protesting the possibility of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

The group of local women are voicing their concerns with an upcoming rally this Mother’s Day. They told me as a country, we cannot let Roe v. Wade be overturned.

“I have daughters. She takes care of young children that our girls and we just, it’s on our hearts and we just need to make sure we are protecting their rights to choose what to do with their own bodies,” said Jessica Karr of Longmeadow.

Karr and Bridget Glasheen of Longmeadow created a Facebook group titled ‘Western Mass Women’s March’ following the leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court would be overturning the landmark case. Chief Justice John Roberts said the draft does not represent the final opinion scheduled to be released in June. If overturned, it would be up to individual states to protect a women’s right to have an abortion.

This news leaving the group of local advocates concerned for women across the nation.

“If they are not able to make a choice for their own body, then we are saying they are not a whole person or human being,” Karr added.

The women told Western Mass News that as a country, we cannot let this monumental case be overturned as it would put the health of many women at risk.

“I mean, these are all the same people who were crying about wearing a mask and they were saying ‘My body, my choice.’ Okay, now it’s our turn to say ‘My body, my choice,’” Glasheen said.

So far, the Facebook group has over 200 local members and as part of a weeklong national Mother’s Day strike taking place Sunday, May 8 through Sunday, May 15, the group will protest at 10 a.m. at the town green in Longmeadow this Sunday.

“We found a lot of other people who were kind of feeling the same way. Not sure what we need to do, but we need to do something,” Karr said.

