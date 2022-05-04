MassDOT, Springfield store get in the Star Wars spirit for May the Fourth

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - May 4 has become a day to celebrate the Star Wars franchise, playing on a popular phrase from the trilogy.

‘May the Fourth be with you.’ The fourth of May is National Star Wars Day. The holiday is celebrated in galaxies near and far away including in western Massachusetts. It originated in Toronto in 2011 with a trivia game and costume contest.

Of course, it’s a play on the iconic Jedi blessing: “May the force be with you.”

In western Massachusetts, MassDOT highway signs on Wednesday reminded drivers that speed is the way to the dark side and to stay safe and trust the force and wear your seatbelt.

Western Mass News found a local comic and collectibles store that honored the franchise with 15 percent off all of their Star Wars memorabilia. We stopped by Zombie Hideout in Springfield and owner Bill Bullock said May the Fourth has created a huge phenomenon that will live on forever.

“My father took me to see it as a kid and now, I take my boys to see it as new stuff comes out, so it’s something that intertwines and connects a whole family,” Bullock explained.

Bullock said the central theme of family is what makes the Star Wars franchise last generations and has turned Star Wars into its own culture across the world.

“If you look at the storyline of, you know, Star Wars, father and son, and you know the bond at the end when Vader dies and stuff like that, it’s just like the whole family connection they bring that through the whole trilogy,” Bullock explained.

Bullock also believes that streaming platforms, like Disney+, have helped to transform the Star Wars world and has taken it further than ever before by expanding small characters like Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

“That’s the beautiful thing with Disney and Star Wars is they take these smaller characters and expand on it to make it even such a bigger history with the original franchise,” Bullock noted.

Zombie Hideout is currently waiting for the latest inventory of Star Wars collectibles following Wednesday’s release of the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer, which he said will be hitting the store any day.

