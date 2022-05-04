Advertisement

Mother accused of stabbing her children to death, police say

Police say when officers arrived, they found three injured people. All three were taken to the hospital.
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A mother in Kentucky accused of stabbing her two children to death is facing murder charges, according to police.

WKYT reported authorities were called to respond to a report of a “cutting/stabbing” at a home around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say they found three people injured when officers arrived at the scene. They were all taken to the hospital, where two children died.

According to the coroner, the siblings, 5 and 13 years old, died from multiple stab wounds.

The coroner said the children’s mother, 43-year-old Nikki James, was the third person involved. She was charged with two counts of murder, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Garth Brooks will be performing in Massachusetts this spring - not once, but twice!
VIDEO: Garth Brooks discusses second Gillette Stadium show
When it comes to your credit score, there are a lot of misconceptions out there
Myths about credit cards
According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Collins Elizabeth “Lenny” Lusk...
Body of missing 5-year-old girl found in river, officials say
Anna Shevchenko, 35, reacts next to her home in Irpin, near Kyiv, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The...
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
In remarks Saturday, comedian Trevor Noah called the White House Correspondents' Association...
Several White House correspondents’ dinner attendees test positive for COVID-19