Police arrest suspect in Springfield murder

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with an April murder in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 21-year-old Andre Wise of Hartford, CT was arrested Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Hall and Dickinson Street by local, state, and federal investigators.

The warrant for Wise’s arrest came after an investigation into the murder of 21-year-old Karmari Alexander on Worthington Street.

Walsh explained that police were called to a Worthington Street apartment for a reported shooting on Friday, April 15. Officers arrived and found Alexander, who was transported to Baystate Medical Center where he died.

On April 25, after detectives were able to identify Wise as the suspect, a warrant was requested and granted.

Wise will be arraigned in court on charges including him with murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, five counts of home invasion, carrying a firearm without a license, malicious destruction of property over $1,200, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

