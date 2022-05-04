Racist emails sent to black communities and students at UMass Amherst

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday night, four black student groups, several individual black students, and one campus office received an email containing deeply racist, hateful language.

That’s according to a letter from University Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy.

The chancellor added in the letter, quote:

“We have alerted law enforcement to seek assistance in identifying the source of this new anti-black racist email, and will do everything within our power to hold the racist, hateful coward who sent it accountable.”

This was the second racist email sent to black student groups after a similar occurrence last semester.

