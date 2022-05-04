Advertisement

School forced to close in Enfield due to COVID issues

By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A school in Enfield will be closed on Thursday and Friday because of a COVID outbreak.

Superintendent Chris Drezek said 40 of 75 staff members at the Henry Barnard School tested positive for the virus.

The school will not do any remote sessions.

Drezek told Channel 3 earlier in the week that all of the schools in the district had staff out due to COVID, but that the Henry Barnard School had the most.

The superintendent said he would provide some more details about the situation later in the day on Wednesday.

