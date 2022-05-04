Sen. Warren discusses taxes, inflation at DC forum

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator Elizabeth Warren was questioned Wednesday about what she’s doing to help protect your money.

The Massachusetts Democrat tackled topics of taxes and inflation during this event held by the Center for American Progress.

Warren believes COVID-19, supply issues, and the conflict in Ukraine have contributed to inflation.

She spoke on the same day the Federal Reserve raised a key interest rate by half a percentage point as part of its efforts to combat inflation, yet the senator also told the audience that she has a bill that would authorize the Federal Trade Commission to go directly after price gouging.

“So when you see it in the meat industry, when you see it in the oil industry, when you see it in the grocery store, industry places where you’ve seen a lot of concentration in a time of economic dislocation, go after it directly,” Warren explained.

As for the issues of taxes, Warren said it’s time for a wealth tax in America. She also discussed that the process of filing taxes needs to be easier. She believes the IRS needs more funding and resources to do that and to audit the super-wealthy.

