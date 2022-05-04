Senator Markey calls for more justices on Supreme Court following draft leak

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The draft opinion regarding Roe v. Wade has Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey reigniting his call to add four more seats to the Supreme Court.

Senator Markey spoke to the crowd gathered outside of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, alongside pro-choice advocates.

The senator has been fighting to expand the court since last year when he introduced the Judiciary Act of 2021.

Speaking exclusively with our Western Mass News’ D.C. Bureau, Senator Markey said this about the conservative majority court.

“I think that the Supreme Court is in the process of destroying its credibility,” Senator Markey told us. “This is a protection which has been on the books for 49 years, and just because they have five votes, two of them stolen over by the Republicans to accomplish something which the American people have come to rely upon since 1973.”

Senator Markey’s legislation would bring the court from 9 justices to 13.

