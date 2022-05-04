Advertisement

Several White House correspondents’ dinner attendees test positive for COVID-19

Comedian Trevor Noah spoke at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday. (Source: CSPAN/CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Several attendees of the White House Correspondents Association dinner have tested positive for COVID-19.

Reporters and staffers from CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS and Politico have fallen ill.

Politico reports ABC’s Jon Karl has the virus.

He shook hands with President Joe Biden at the Saturday and sat next to Kim Kardashian, though it was unlikely Karl was infectious at the time.

The White House Correspondents Association said it had implemented protocols beyond local and federal guidance.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Garth Brooks will be performing in Massachusetts this spring - not once, but twice!
VIDEO: Garth Brooks discusses second Gillette Stadium show
When it comes to your credit score, there are a lot of misconceptions out there
Myths about credit cards
According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Collins Elizabeth “Lenny” Lusk...
Body of missing 5-year-old girl found in river, officials say
Anna Shevchenko, 35, reacts next to her home in Irpin, near Kyiv, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The...
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms