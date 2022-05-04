Showers ending this evening. A nice, mild day on the way Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s been a rather damp day with scattered showers moving through southern New England but we will begin to dry this out later this evening as high pressure builds in setting us up for a beautiful day tomorrow.

Skies will partial clear overnight with some patchy fog developing here and there. Temps will fall into the 40′s.

High pressure builds into the northeast tomorrow, and it still looks like a beautiful day. We will likely see quite a bit of sunshine with highs in the lower 70′s in the valley and mid to upper 60′s in the hills. Some thin clouds may work in during the afternoon but it will be a dry day. A light breeze out of the Northwest will help to dry us out.

Our next wave of low pressure slides towards us on Friday, however it is looking likely that high pressure may hang on through the weekend suppressing rain to our south. This weather feature looks to deflect storminess away from the Northeast with just some high and mid level clouds and a shower or two on Friday and Saturday. The best chance of rain will be from New York City and points south. High pressure will keep things breezy and cool however with temps in the low to middle 60′s.

Mother’s Day look best this weekend with lots of sunshine. It will still be breezy and seasonably cool however with a Northeast flow.

Next week is looking mainly dry with a moderating trend. Temps may come up into the 70′s and even 80′s by the end of next week!

