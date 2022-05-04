State launches new free COVID-19 treatment telehealth program

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - A new program has been announced that will help Massachusetts residents more easily access COVID-19 treatment.

The Baker-Polito Administration said Wednesday that the free telehealth program, which is being run in collaboration with Color Health, will be open to residents 18 years and old who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms. It will allow those people to have a video consultation with a health care clinician to determine if that person is eligible for Paxlovid.

According to Executive Office of Health and Human Services, Paxlovid is intended to treat people 12 years old and older with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at higher risk of severe COVID-19, are within five days of the onset of symptoms, and has tested positive for COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status. The medication can help reduce the risk of severe disease progression and hospitalization by nearly 90 percent.

Dr. Larry Madoff, Medical Director in the Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, said in a statement:

“Paxlovid has been shown to be highly effective in treating COVID-19 and can prevent patients from getting seriously ill.”

“This treatment must be started within 5 days of symptoms, so it is essential to speak with a clinician right away. This new telehealth option makes it easier for residents to connect quickly with a clinician and we encourage individuals who test positive to utilize it.”

The telehealth visit will involve a short health intake survey and, if eligible, a video consultation with a health care clinician. During the visit, symptoms and risk factors will be reviewed and the clinician will determine if Paxlovid is appropriate. If so, a prescription will be sent to a nearby pharmacy or arrangments will be made for free overnight delivery to a person’s home, if needed.

State officials noted that the program and prescription are free and residents do not need to have health insurance.

The program is available in several different languages and is available by visiting mass.gov/covidtelehealth.

