VIDEO: Garth Brooks discusses second Gillette Stadium show

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Garth Brooks will be performing in Massachusetts this spring - not once, but twice!

The country music superstar is set to take the stage at Gillete Stadium in Foxborough at the end of May for back-to-back shows.

He joined Western Mass News on Wednesday to talk about the additional show and what fans can expect.

Tickets for the show on May 21 are already on-sale through Ticketmaster. Tickets for the new May 20 show go on-sale Thursday at 10 a.m. and can be ordered through the Ticketmaster app, ticketmaster.com, or phone at (877) 654-2784.

