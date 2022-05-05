Advertisement

Students at Emory University told to shelter in place

Police are investigating reports of an armed subject near Emory University and Druid Hills High School. (WSB)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Officials at Emory University urged people on its main campus to stay inside buildings until an all-clear is announced following earlier reports of a possible armed suspect.

The guidance came in a tweet sent out around 12:45 p.m. The university said police were on the scene.

Earlier, Emory University said via Twitter that police were responding to an active shooter on campus and then superseded that by tweeting there was no active shooter.

The incident comes just ahead of graduation weekend at the private university, which consistently ranks among the top schools of higher education in the Southeast. The main commencement ceremony, including a speech by entertainment mogul Tyler Perry, is Monday.

FILE - Druid Hills High School is shown in this undated photo, in suburban Atlanta. Officials at Emory University are urgently telling students and staff to shelter in place. The university said in an email, Thursday, May 5, 2022, that police are on scene at the nearby Druid Hills High School and that there may be an armed person on Emory's Atlanta campus.(Curtis Compton | Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

The university said in an email to the Emory community Monday that police are on scene at the nearby Druid Hills High School and that there may be an armed subject on Emory’s campus in Atlanta.

At around 12:30 p.m., students were seen milling around outside the high school amid a handful of police cars.

Maia Higgins, 16, said the school went into lockdown around 10:30 a.m., meaning she had to stay in her classroom. Principal Mark Joyner announced over the public address system that it was a “level 2″ lockdown, which Higgins took to mean there was some type of threat but no active shooter.

Higgins said a photo of a student with a handgun had circulated on social media. It was not known whether the photo was connected to the lockdown, which was later canceled.

According to the local news blog Decaturish, a local news blog, Joyner also sent a notification to parents about the situation.

“We are currently under a Level 2 lockdown due to a report that an unauthorized individual was seen on campus,” Joyner wrote. “DeKalb Schools Public Safety Department is assisting to ensure that all individuals on campus are authorized to be here. All students and staff are safe at this time.”

