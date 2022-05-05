Chicopee High School principal reports a successful first month with Yondr pouches

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It has been more than a month since students at Chicopee High School received magnetic locking cell phone pouches to use while in the building.

With the help of the California-based technology company Yondr, students now receive magnetic locking pouches to stash away their phones during the school day.

At that same school committee meeting Wednesday night, Chicopee High School Principal Carol Kruser provided an update.

“A math teacher says quizzes and tests in one particularly tough class were averaging 40 percent, and now it is in the 70s,” Principal Kruser said. “He believes that is because of Yondr. A 9th grade ELA teacher said the students were much more engaged and tuned into class right from the beginning.”

Principal Kruser said that overall, the program has gone well with students cooperating for most part.

She added that some kids found ways to break into pouches or bring phones in, but they were caught by teachers or cameras

She also noted that some students said they are getting used to it faster than they thought.

