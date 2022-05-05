Chicopee School Committee appoints interim superintendent

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee School Committee met Wednesday night to vote on appointing an acting superintendent through the end of the school year.

This came after it was announced that Lynn Clark would no longer serve as the district’s superintendent after she was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly lying to the FBI.

The school committee met at City Hall, voting unanimously to appoint Alvin Morton as the acting superintendent until June 30th.

Morton was previously the district’s assistant superintendent and has been serving as acting superintendent since Lynn Clark was put on administrative leave at the beginning of April.

That followed her arrest by the FBI at her Belchertown home for allegedly sending threatening text messages to a candidate for the city’s police chief, causing them to back out of the running, and then allegedly lying about it to federal investigators.

Mayor John Vieau clarified that acting superintendent means they will not backfill Morton’s assistant superintendent role, meaning Morton will continue to wear both hats and serve as both the superintendent and assistant superintendent with help from office staff fulfilling those duties.

“There’s been a recommendation to ask the Massachusetts Association of School Committees to send a representative for some of the new members to get an idea of what a job search would be like, searching for a new superintendent,” Mayor Vieau told us.

A spokesperson for the Chicopee Educators Association did ask publicly to have a seat search committee for a permanent superintendent. When we asked Mayor Vieau if Clark was fired or allowed to resign, he would not comment.

Before the end of June, at another meeting, committee members said they will make a motion to work out a timeline for an interim superintendent.

