Clouds increasing tonight. Mostly cloudy and cooler tomorrow with the slight chance for a shower

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It felt more like spring out there this afternoon with a good amount of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Unfortunately there are changes on the way for the end of the week into the beginning of Mother’s Day weekend.

Clouds will continue to stream in tonight ahead of next wave of low pressure. We stay dry with temperatures falling into the 40′s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the 60′s. Low pressure will set up to our south while high pressure settles across northern New England. Moisture from low pressure will have a hard time moving north into western Mass with strong high pressure anchoring itself to our north. However, we can’t rule out a few showers from the Mass Pike south tomorrow afternoon into Saturday. Both days will be mostly cloudy with an increasing Northeast wind. Highs stay in the 60′s tomorrow and likely only in the 50′s on Saturday! High pressure will push moisture further south on Mother’s Day so we’ll likely see a bit more sunshine. However, it will still be windy and seasonably cool with highs in the lower 60′s. Still in the 50′s along the shore.

Next week is looking mainly dry with a moderating trend. Temps may come up into the 70′s and even 80′s by the end of next week. However, shower chances go up with still a pesky storm sitting off shore.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.