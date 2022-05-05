Advertisement

Community mourning death of Belchertown teen killed in crash

Community mourning death of Belchertown teen killed in crash
By Paris Dunford, Ryan Trowbridge and Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Donations and flowers are pouring in for the family of a Belchertown teen who was killed in a car crash Monday night.

The community is still mourning the life of 16-year-old Zachary Fraleigh. He was killed Monday night when the car he was driving crashed near North Washington Street in Belchertown.

A memorial has been established at the crash site in Fraleigh’s honor. Friends and family have left flowers, candy, pictures, and more, as well as even signing the bark of the tree.

Fraleight’s aunt set up a GoFundMe page for his family to cover funeral expenses. In less than 24 hours, supporters contributed more than $30,000, surpassing their goal of $25,000.

The page was updated to say the funeral services are now covered and any extra donations will be used to set up a fund in Fraleigh’s memory.

Western Mass News also spoke with Fraleigh’s travel soccer coach Billy Stetson, who said he will be mourning Fraleigh at practice Thursday night with his teammates and, on Saturday at their game, they will wear armbands in his honor.

Belchertown public schools did not return our request for comment.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office is still investigating the crash.

