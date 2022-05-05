Cruise bookings soar as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - School is quickly coming to an end and many people are looking to book their summer vacations. One hot ticket trip is cruises, especially since the CDC is no longer listing crise ship travel as a COVID-19 risk.

“I think the staycation is so last year, so a lot of people are saying ‘Let’s book and let’s book now,’” said Don Anderson, CEO and founder of The Cruise Store.

The countdown is on for summer vacation and as we pass the two-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are looking for opportunities to take their travels to the seas.

“Right now, the big ones are cruises and Caribbean cruises specifically and ironically, a lot of people have had a lot of time to think about this, so Alaskan cruises are in high demand and those are very popular in the summer,” Anderson noted.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted its COVID-19 risk advisory for cruise ship travel, which Anderson said is bringing a flood of people through his doors.

“All the ships are coming back. One cruise line, Carnival, just put it’s 23rd ship out of 23 back in service and Royal Caribbean, later this month is going to put it’s 26 ship back in service out of 26,” Anderson added.

Anderson said once that advisory was dropped, some cruise lines saw their largest spring booking in history.

“Earlier this year, they were gradually introducing people back to cruises at 50 percent capacity and so forth. Right now, cruise lines are saying 2023 will be a record year and we can attest to it,” Anderson explained.

Anderson told Western Mass News that spots on these cruises are going fast even as ship sizes are growing, but whether you are traveling for the first time in three years or finally taking that trip you booked back in 2020, you can expect to see prices go up.

“Prices are trending high…As capacity and demand increases, so do prices. Snooze, you don’t cruise, so if you want to make a decision, now is the time to plan ahead and put a deposit down,” Anderson said.

