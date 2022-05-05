Advertisement

Leaked draft opinion possibly overturning Roe v. Wade provides hope for local group

United States Supreme Court
United States Supreme Court(MGN Online / Phil Roeder / CC BY 2.0)
By Leon Purvis and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The leaked draft opinion suggesting that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade has sparked protests across the country, but also signs of hope for those who are pro-life.

“This is really the most progress that the pro-life movement has made in about 49 years since Roe was passed,” said UMass Amherst junior Kate Scott, who is also president and founder of UMass Students for Life.

Scott is excited and optimistic about the news this week after a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court was leaked suggesting Roe v. Wade could be overturned. She said this gives her hope for what she believes in.

“We’ve been preparing for this moment a long time and now, we sort of have the ability to move forward state-by-state because Roe v. Wade is what’s been stopping a lot of abortion restrictions,” Scott added.

However, Roe v. Wade is still the law of the land. The final Supreme Court decision is expected in June. Scott understands that.

“I would say cautiously optimistic because it is just a draft and, obviously, it’s not the final decision. Things could still change,” Scott explained.

If it’s not overturned, Scott said, “I think we’ll continue to act within the law in our states to help women in unplanned pregnancies. We’ll keep volunteering tearing at pregnancy resource centers trying to give women all the help and resources they need, so that they don’t have to choose abortion because that’s really our vision for a Roe America that no woman will stand alone within unplanned pregnancy and that no woman will have to choose between her education and her career and the life of her unborn baby.”

Chief Justice John Roberts did say the draft opinion is authentic and there is an investigation underway into the draft leak.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas cruise ship
Cruise bookings soar as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted
Firefighters were called to a fire on Edendale Street in Springfield on May 5, 2022.
Two people displaced following Springfield fire
Eric Brown was arrested by Springfield Police on May 4, 2022
Police: man fired gun into Springfield home with child inside
Summer is right around the corner and amid soaring fuel prices and an increased demand for...
Getting Answers: summer travel tips