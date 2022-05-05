Leaked draft opinion possibly overturning Roe v. Wade provides hope for local group

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The leaked draft opinion suggesting that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade has sparked protests across the country, but also signs of hope for those who are pro-life.

“This is really the most progress that the pro-life movement has made in about 49 years since Roe was passed,” said UMass Amherst junior Kate Scott, who is also president and founder of UMass Students for Life.

Scott is excited and optimistic about the news this week after a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court was leaked suggesting Roe v. Wade could be overturned. She said this gives her hope for what she believes in.

“We’ve been preparing for this moment a long time and now, we sort of have the ability to move forward state-by-state because Roe v. Wade is what’s been stopping a lot of abortion restrictions,” Scott added.

However, Roe v. Wade is still the law of the land. The final Supreme Court decision is expected in June. Scott understands that.

“I would say cautiously optimistic because it is just a draft and, obviously, it’s not the final decision. Things could still change,” Scott explained.

If it’s not overturned, Scott said, “I think we’ll continue to act within the law in our states to help women in unplanned pregnancies. We’ll keep volunteering tearing at pregnancy resource centers trying to give women all the help and resources they need, so that they don’t have to choose abortion because that’s really our vision for a Roe America that no woman will stand alone within unplanned pregnancy and that no woman will have to choose between her education and her career and the life of her unborn baby.”

Chief Justice John Roberts did say the draft opinion is authentic and there is an investigation underway into the draft leak.

