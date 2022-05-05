Police: man fired gun into Springfield home with child inside

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One man is under arrest after allegedly shooting a gun at a Springfield home, while a child was inside, earlier this year.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that on the afternoon of January 29, officers were called to the 100 block of Beacon Street for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found bullet holes in the siding of a home, a couch, and bullet fragments inside a dining room.

“A child was inside the home that was struck when the shots were fired,” Walsh added.

Detectives investigating identified 19-year-old Eric Brown as a suspect and on Wednesday, he was arrested at the intersection of Moss Road and North Branch Parkway on two outstanding warrants.

Brown is facing several charges including armed assault to murder (firearm), carrying a loaded firearm without a license, assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, malicious destruction of property less than $1,200, carrying a firearm without a license, assault and battery, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.