Springfield officials investigating alleged inappropriate relationship involving Sci-Tech staff member

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation is underway following a social media post circulating online alleging a Springfield High School of Science and Technology staff member had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The alleged text message conversation between the two now shared numerous times.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said the school district is aware and appropriate action is being taken. In addition, he says he is disgusted to learn of such an incident.

A social media post containing controversial text messages is circulating online. It alleges a staff member at Sci-Tech had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

In one of the text message conversations, the sender, allegedly the staff member, said “U gonna wait around for me?”

The text message recipient, allegedly the student, replied, “How long.”

The sender then said, “At least 10-15 min to clear out and get students ready.”

The two then agreed to meet at a McDonald’s.

In other conversations, the two exchanged heart and kissing emojis.

We have reached out to Springfield Public Schools and a spokesperson told Western Mass News that they are aware of the social media post circulating online and its accusations. They went on to say the district has policies and procedures in place to address such allegations and that the safety of students is their top priority.

Meanwhile, Sarno reacted to the news Thursday afternoon.

“It is absolutely despicable, unacceptable, and to take advantage of vulnerable young people is just a unacceptable and we will act accordingly moving forward,” Sarno said.

We asked Sarno if he has seen the text messages himself.

“Again, there is legal aspects going on here. You know me, I’m going to say what’s on my mind, which I have. I’ll leave it at that,” Sarno added.

We also reached out to Springfield School Committee Member Denise Hurst, who told Western Mass News, “School committee members were informed that an employee from Sci-Tech has been placed on administrative leave over a personnel matter.”

Sarno said while he is disgusted by the alleged incident, all the appropriate action is being taken.

“That individual being out of the system. The person has due recourse on it, but speaking as a dad of two young daughters, again, absolutely despicable,” Sarno said.

We also reached out to the Springfield Police Department. A spokesperson told us they are also aware of the social media post and an investigation is underway.

