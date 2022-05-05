Town by Town: May 5

(WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Chicopee will be addressing proposed intersection improvements on Thursday night.

A public information meeting is scheduled for the roundabout project, which will involve the area of Montgomery Street, Granby Road, and McKinstry Avenue.

The project would reconfigure the intersection of the Mass. Pike ramp with Montgomery Street with the goal of improving driver, pedestrian, and bicyclist safety.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the city hall auditorium.

In Holyoke, the Diocese of Springfield announced a new scholarship program that will impact all of its Catholic schools, including Mater Dolorosa School.

The “Discover the Difference” program will give new families to Catholic schools a $1,000 scholarship per student for elementary school or a $2,000 scholarship per student to St. Mary’s High School or Pope Francis Preparatory School.

Along with being new to Catholic schools, families must also be enrolled in a Catholic parish.

In Springfield, city and state leaders celebrated Cinco de Mayo Thursday afternoon with a new business.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and State Representative Carlos Gonzalez attended a ribbon cutting for the Del Rey Restaurant on Worthington Street.

Sarno praised the Mexican American community and all they’ve done for the nation, the Commonwealth, and the city of Springfield.

