Two people displaced following Springfield fire

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews were able to extinguish a fire in Springfield Thursday morning.

Springfield firefighters were called to 251 Edendale Street for a working fire.

Two people have been displaced as a result of the fire and they are being helped by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

