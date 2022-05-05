Two people displaced following Springfield fire

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews were able to extinguish a fire in Springfield Thursday morning.

Springfield firefighters were called to 251 Edendale Street for a working fire.

Two people have been displaced as a result of the fire and they are being helped by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

