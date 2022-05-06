Advertisement

Best consumer buys for May

May is the prime time for making home-related purchases.
By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - May is the prime time for making home-related purchases.

Memorial Day sales include lots of markdowns on indoor furniture, patio furniture, appliances, and mattresses.

It’s also the time of year to look for deals on coffee makers, blenders, and small kitchen appliances.

Spring apparel should also be on sale right now, but skip things like swimwear if you can. Those deals don’t happen until June.

Also, keep your eyes peeled for great deals on workout clothes and athletic shoes. Steer clear of buying home electronics this time of year. The best deals on laptops and tablets and gaming consoles don’t happen until late fall and early winter.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire crews respondend to a house fire on Humbert Street in Springfield just after 3 a.m. Friday.
Crews battle overnight fire on Humbert Street in Springfield
Police in Westfield are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager.
Westfield Police looking for missing teenager
Fire crews respondend to a house fire on Humbert Street in Springfield just after 3 a.m. Friday.
Crews battle overnight fire on Humbert Street in Springfield
May is the prime time for making home-related purchases.
Best consumer buys for May