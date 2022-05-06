A cloudy, windy and chilly start to the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Low pressure passing to out south will bring cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow with the chance for showers, mainly south of the Mass Pike. Some sun returns for Mother’s Day but temperatures will still run below normal.

Clouds thickened up this afternoon, however unless your heading south into Connecticut, for the most part you can leave the umbrella at home. The bulk, if not all the rain will be staying to our south today. If we see a couple of showers it will be this evening mainly south of Pike and rain amounts will be scant.

Low pressure is sliding to the east, towards western Mass, however high pressure has settled to our north across northern New England and it is getting stronger, so this will keep most of the rain away. Moisture will have a hard time moving north into western Mass with strong high pressure anchoring itself to our north. Now, we can’t rule out a few showers from the Mass Pike south tonight into tomorrow morning, but rain totals will be less than .1″ of rain. Both tonight and tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with an increasing Northeast wind. Highs stay in the 60′s today and only in the 50′s on tomorrow! Wind will gust to about 30 mph through the weekend. Tomorrow will feel more like early April. You will need the thick spring jacket.

High pressure will push moisture further south on Mother’s Day so we’ll likely see more sunshine. However, it will still be windy and seasonably cool with highs in the lower 60′s. Still in the 50′s along the shore. Improvement for mom’s day but the pesky breeze continues.

Next week is looking mainly dry with a moderating trend. Temps will come up into the 70′s and maybe even 80′s by the end of next week. We may have an extended dry stretch too!

