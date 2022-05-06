Commencement ceremonies to begin for area colleges and universities

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s that time of year when colleges are getting ready for commencement. Many of them are returning to their traditional ceremonies for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

“I am so excited to finally be done. I just finished my last class this morning at 10,” said Nicole Acevedo, a graduating senior at Western New England University.

Acevedo will be getting a degree in creative writing. Her sophomore year was shaken up by the COVID-19 pandemic, but she remained optimistic about having a full in-person graduation her senior year, especially after the COVID-19 winter surge.

“All of us had our fingers crossed. We were like ‘Please, please give us this one last year.’ We were kind of hoping that if we stuck by the mask and social distancing last semester, that things would be good this semester for graduation,” Acevedo added.

For commencement at Western New England University, there are options to see the event. You can actually watch it outside on the football field on a big screen.

“We actually took extra measures this year to provide some alternatives for any guests who may not feel comfortable being indoors, so we actually rented a very large high-tech LCD screen,” said Bryan Gross, vice president for enrollment management and marketing at Western New England University.

Western New England’s undergraduate graduation is on Saturday, May 21. That is when Acevedo will move her tassel from right to left.

Over at Springfield College, they too are having a full commencement ceremony on May 14. Last year, they had eight smaller ceremonies on-campus.

“It’s great to be back to a more traditional series of graduation…We’ll be doing our graduate commencement ceremony here on-campus…and that will be followed by our undergraduate commencement ceremony down at the MassMutual Center,” said Mary Ann Coughlin, vice president of academic affairs for Springfield College.

Western Mass News checked in with other area schools. We found that UMass Amherst is doing a full graduation next week with tickets not required and no limit on guests.

Amherst college is holding two in-person commencements ceremonies in the coming weeks - one for the class of 2022 and the other for the class of 2020.

American International College’s commencement is Saturday at the MassMutual Center.

