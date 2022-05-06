Advertisement

Crews battle overnight fire on Humbert Street in Springfield

Fire crews respondend to a house fire on Humbert Street in Springfield just after 3 a.m. Friday.
By David Winstrom and Jacqueline Agahigian
May. 6, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews respondend to a house fire on Humbert Street in Springfield just after 3 a.m. Friday.

Officials said the fire was contained to the outside of the house, but there is no noticable damage to the house.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.

