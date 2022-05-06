Advertisement

Great felt wreath craft for Mother’s Day

Craft Corner made its return to Western Mass News Friday, just in time for Easthampton’s Art Walk.
By Mary Wilson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Craft Corner made its return to Western Mass News Friday, just in time for Easthampton’s Art Walk.

The walk goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. the first Friday of the month and features galleries, artists, restaurants, shops and small businesses in downtown Easthampton.

To make a spring felt wreath, visit Juliette Mooers at Valley Art Supplies, 76 Cottage Street between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The craft kit costs $12.

