Great felt wreath craft for Mother’s Day
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Craft Corner made its return to Western Mass News Friday, just in time for Easthampton’s Art Walk.
The walk goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. the first Friday of the month and features galleries, artists, restaurants, shops and small businesses in downtown Easthampton.
To make a spring felt wreath, visit Juliette Mooers at Valley Art Supplies, 76 Cottage Street between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The craft kit costs $12.
DIY Felt Wreath Drop In | Easthampton City Arts
