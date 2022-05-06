Local restaurants preparing for Mother’s Day brunch amid staffing issues

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Mother’s Day this weekend, some local restaurants are preparing to handle the extra diners despite staffing issues.

Mother’s Day is Sunday and local restaurants are getting ready for the extra business. Western Mass News stopped by a popular breakfast and lunch spot in western Massachusetts to find out how they’re preparing. Dominic Pompi, owner of Memo’s Restaurant in West Springfield, said they’re expecting a large turnout for brunch this weekend.

“Everyone wants to bring mom out and treat her to breakfast and have a nice fresh mimosa and celebrate with the family,” Pompi said.

Pompi told Western Mass News that they had a Mother’s Day brunch last year, but it was scaled back due to COVID-19 restrictions. Memo’s also had an outdoor option, which will not be returning this weekend.

“Due to certain restrictions, we can’t. They did not loosen up the laws like they have in the past and requirements were a little more out of our reach,” Pompi added.

Similar to other restaurants in the area, Memo’s has had trouble retaining employees during the pandemic.

“Staffing’s a big problem. We do the best we can. I got people coming in every day. They show up for a day, they work, they leave,” Pompi explained.

Despite staffing issues, Memo’s in West Springfield is geared up and ready to go for Sunday brunch.

“Definitely a big crowd. I got my staff, every member…My staff is going to be here on Sunday, so we’re ready to push it all out for everybody,” Pompi noted.

Memo’s will not be taking reservations for brunch this weekend. It’s first come, first served.

