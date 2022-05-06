Advertisement

Man arrested after Ware traffic stop

Joseph Canales was arrested by Ware Police on May 3, 2022
By David Winstrom
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT
WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is under arrest after a traffic stop this week in Ware.

Ware Police said that an officer stopped a vehicle along West Main Street on Tuesday for an expired inspection sticker.

An investigation was conducted and officers recovered a loaded nine millimeter handgun that contained 10 rounds, an amount of marijuana, and over $1,500 in cash.

The driver, 20-year-old Joseph Canales of Ware, was arrested on charges including possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of ammunition with an FID card, improper storage of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance (marijuana), and an inspection sticker violation. He was held without the right to bail pending his arraignment this week in Eastern Hampshire District Court.

