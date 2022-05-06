Organizers, residents excited for 2022 World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast is just over a week away. After being cancelled, then postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the springtime tradition is back and expected to be bigger than ever.

“Oh, probably a number of times over the years since it’s been held,” said Bob Stewart

Thousands of people in western Massachusetts are getting ready to gather in downtown Springfield next Saturday for the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast.

“It has been a couple of years since we have been able to do it at its regular time and I think we are probably going to have the biggest crowd we’ve ever had,” said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt.

After cancelling the event in 2020 and then postponing last year’s to August due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual event is returning to its springtime tradition. Matt told Western Mass News that they are hoping for around 12,000 attendees, but are preparing for more and handed out 80,000 tickets to Hampden County schools and she said it will be an event you don’t want to miss.

“We are going to have so many activities going on this year, everything from Cabot Creamery giving out free samples to Dunkin’ Donuts giving out their new product. Court Square is going to be filled with the fire department, the sheriff’s department, the National Guard with all kinds of activities,” Matt added.

Of course, in addition to the events, there will be 1,000 pounds of bacon and plenty of pancakes.

Western Mass News is also no stranger to the event. We will have a tent set up to hand out swag and flip pancakes for all the guests, but seeing the community come together is what the day is all about for western Massachusetts residents.

“I love seeing it. I think it’s a great event for downtown Springfield. I love to see all the activities and all the people and it’s really well done,” Stewart added.

It’s a memory Matt looks forward to each year as well.

“Seeing all of the people come down and have a good time, seeing all of the entertainment, the stage and the kids singing,” Matt said.

All the events will take place along Main Street from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14.

