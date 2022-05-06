Advertisement

Police investigating robbery at CVS in Longmeadow

Longmeadow and Mass. State Police were called to CVS on May 5, 2022.
Longmeadow and Mass. State Police were called to CVS on May 5, 2022.(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released new details into an incident that occurred Thursday night at CVS in Longmeadow.

Longmeadow Police said that officers were called to the Longmeadow Street store around 6:45 p.m. for a reported armed robbery. A male suspect reportedly passed a note that implied he had a weapon to the pharmacist and demanded drugs.

The suspect then fled the area with an undisclosed amount of prescription pills.

Investigators added that the suspect was approximately 5′2 to 5′6″ tall and had a thin build. He was last seen wearing black pants, a blue hooded sweatshirt, a baseball hat, black hiking-style boots, and reportedly a KN-95 mask. The vehicle believed to be involved in the incident is a silver 2016 to 2018 Nissan Altima with a license plate affixed to the left corner of the rear window.

Police are investigating a robbery at CVS in Longmeadow.
Police are investigating a robbery at CVS in Longmeadow.(Longmeadow Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call Longmeadow Police at (413) 567-3311 ext. 9157.

