EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A heavy police presence was seen by Western Mass News crews outside of the CVS on Longmeadow Street in East Longmeadow Thursday evening.

Western Mass News has reached out to the East Longmeadow Police Department for more information. We are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.