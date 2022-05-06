Residents express concerns with truck stop development in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Chicopee planning board held a public hearing Thursday night for the possible construction of a new 1,100 square-foot travel center on Burnett Road.

The center would feature convenience foods, a sit-down or take-out restaurant, a fast-food restaurant and amenities for truck drivers. Several residents spoke out during the public input section, predominantly expressing traffic concerns for development.

“I think the traffic studies need to be more extensive. I think there needs to be crash history. I think you need to look at it for what it has been and what it will be. There are many categories you can look at for traffic studies,” said one community member,” said one Chicopee resident.

The development would also include a 16-position refueling canopy and a seven-position refueling canopy for large commercial vehicles.

