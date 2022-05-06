Advertisement

Sen. Lesser announces he has COVID-19

Mass. State Senator Eric Lesser
Mass. State Senator Eric Lesser(Western Mass News / File)
By Hugh Zeitlin and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - State Senator Eric Lesser has announced he has COVID-19.

Lesser, who represents the First Hampden and Hampshire District, said he is fully vaccinated and boosted and he’s feeling okay.

He added that he’s isolating from his family and working remotely.

Lesser is the second candidate for lieutenant governor to announce he’s tested positive for COVID-19 after State Senator Adam Hinds revealed his diagnosis yesterday.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Authorities have released new details into an incident that occurred Thursday night at CVS in...
Police investigating robbery at CVS in Longmeadow
Springfield, Mass. Skyline
Springfield issues mask advisory for those with underlying health conditions
generic pancake
Organizers, residents excited for 2022 World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Joseph Canales was arrested by Ware Police on May 3, 2022
Man arrested after Ware traffic stop