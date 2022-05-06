Sen. Lesser announces he has COVID-19

(WGGB/WSHM) - State Senator Eric Lesser has announced he has COVID-19.

Lesser, who represents the First Hampden and Hampshire District, said he is fully vaccinated and boosted and he’s feeling okay.

He added that he’s isolating from his family and working remotely.

Lesser is the second candidate for lieutenant governor to announce he’s tested positive for COVID-19 after State Senator Adam Hinds revealed his diagnosis yesterday.

