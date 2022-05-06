Settlement reached in case involving Springfield’s courthouse

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Attorneys representing the employees in the Roderick Ireland Courthouse confirm they have reached a settlement with the Mass. Trial Court.

Last summer, the courthouse in Springfield was shut down for two weeks due to mold concerns. Then, earlier this year, an independent report showed the presence of toxic, cancer-causing mold in the building.

Employees were suing to try and close the courthouse, while the Mass. Trial Court proposed $91-million dollars in rehabilitation work.

Attorney Jeff Morneau, who represents the employees, said the settlement will be made available to the public once it’s signed, which will be no later than Tuesday morning.

They will hold a briefing that same day to go over the details of the settlement.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more inforamtion as it becomes available.

