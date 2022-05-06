Springfield issues mask advisory for those with underlying health conditions

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield officials have announced a mask advisory amid a steady uptick in COVID-19 cases in the city.

The announcement Friday advises individuals, especially those who are at high-risk and have underlying health conditions, to continue wearing a mask, especially in public indoor settings.

While critical hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have remained steady over the last several weeks, the number of cases in Springfield has increased.

Week of March 20, 2022 - 71 cases

Week of March 27, 2022 - 115 cases

Week of April 3, 2022 - 137 cases

Week of April 10, 2022 - 218 cases

Week of April 17, 2022 - 250 cases

Week of April 24, 2022 - 350 cases

“I want to be clear, this is not a mask mandate; we are not there – yet. It is our hope that we will continue to increase our vaccination numbers and that those critical hospital numbers remain manageable,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno in a statement.

Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris added:

“As we continue to see a troubling trend of increasing cases, the City of Springfield Department of Health and Human Services and the Board of Health is issuing this mask advisory. I cannot stress enough, that this virus is here to stay and we must all remain vigilant. This is not a sprint; this is a marathon and unless we get vaccinated we are at risk. The Department of Health and Human Services will continue to work with all of our community partners to make sure that this life saving vaccine is readily available for everyone. There is still much work to do but together I have the full confidence that if we remain vigilant and take the appropriate actions that is needed we will get through this stronger and healthier. Again, I ask all of our residents, young and old, get your vaccine and booster shots.”

