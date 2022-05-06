Students react to Springfield Public Schools’ alleged inappropriate relationship investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An investigation is underway following a social media post circulating online alleging a Springfield High School of Science and Technology staff member had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The post has since been taken down, but school officials addressed the incident with students and staff Thursday.

A student Western Mass News spoke with today tells me school officials made an announcement both in the morning and afternoon addressing the alleged incident. The Sci-Tech junior said he is sad to learn about such an allegation.

Western Mass News has learned a staff member from Springfield High School of Science and Technology is under investigation after a social media post went viral alleging this person had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

In one of the text message conversations shared online, the sender, allegedly the staff member says quote ‘u walking back and forth on purpose lol,’ the receiver, allegedly the student, replied with emojis sticking their tongues out.

In other conversations, the two exchange heart and kissing emojis.

We have reached out to Springfield Public Schools and a spokesperson told us they are aware of the social media post and the incident is under review.

Meanwhile, a student we spoke with reacted to the news.

“It’s bad what’s going on. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone but I hope it’s not true. But, I would not see why it would be made up or any allegations would be made,” explained David Santa, a Sci-Tech junior.

Sci-Tech junior David Santa told Western Mass News that school officials first notified families on Wednesday evening.

“They basically sent an automated call to everyone with the principles voice saying how they were aware of it and how they were taking care of it and they wished we are safe and how safety is their best interest,” explained Santa.

Santa said school officials also addressed the incident with the student body twice on Thursday.

“One in the morning, saying how they know everything is on social media. In the afternoon, they were like anyone sees anything going on feel free to talk to us,” said Santa.

Western Mass News was also told that student safety is the school district’s top priority and counseling resources are available.

Meanwhile, when asked about the situation, a Springfield school committee member told Western Mass News that a Sci-Tech employee has been placed on administrative leave over a personnel matter.

Western Mass News did speak to Mayor Sarno earlier Thursday, who said he is disgusted to learn of this alleged incident and says all the appropriate action is being taken. In addition, a Springfield Police Spokesperson said the incident is under investigation.

